Man found with gunshot wound on I-94 in Brooklyn Center dies

Kim Hyatt, Star Tribune
·1 min read

A gunshot victim found Saturday night on Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Center later died from his injuries.

Few details have been released by police, but Commander Garett Flesland shared in a news release that officers were dispatched to I-94 just south of I-694 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

While police say the are no longer seeking any individuals, several people at the scene were detained and detectives are conducting several interviews. According to jail records, a 42-year-old man was arrested.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Minneapolis police and Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene and the shooting remains under investigation by Brooklyn Center police.

