Man found with gunshot wound at hospital, Lexington police investigate

Lexington police are searching for information after they responded to a call of a man with a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

According to police, on Saturday around 11:40 p.m., officers were called to a hospital for a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police did not identify the hospital.

During the investigation, officers determined the shooting took place near the 1300 block of West Main Street.

There are no suspects at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com,/ or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.