Man found with gunshot wound later dies at Charlotte hospital. Here’s what we know.

Police on Saturday identified the man they found with a gunshot wound on Friday night who later died at a hospital.

The victim, 24-year-old Jason Farmer, was found in the 7000 block of Creekridge Road after police responded to a call of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Medic took Farmer to the hospital.

Creekridge Road is off Village Lake Drive and East Independence Boulevard.

“Homicide detectives are speaking with all parties involved and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time,” according to the release.

Police have not said whether they have a suspect in custody or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD homicide Detective J.M. Dollar at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.