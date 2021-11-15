Man found with gunshot wounds on Miami Drive identified

A man who died after he was found with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning has been identified.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Corpus Christi police officers were called to the 1200 block of Miami Drive for a shooting, senior officer Travis Pace said.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds being treated by bystanders. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The man was identified as 54-year-old Domingo Luera.

Police believe the shooting occurred at another location.

Anyone with information should call CCPD at 361-886-2840 or leave a tip for Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477 or cctexas.com/crimestoppers.

More news

