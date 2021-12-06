Man found with gunshot wounds at Orlando apartment complex, police searching for shooter

Ryan Gillespie, Orlando Sentinel
Investigators are searching for somebody who shot a man at an Orlando apartment complex Sunday evening, a police spokesperson said.

When law enforcement arrived at the parking lot of Stella West Apartments off Silver Star Road at about 5:45, they found a man who had been shot several times, Orlando Police Lt. Charles Crosby said in an email.

The man, who had several upper body wounds, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is in surgery, Crosby said.

The suspected shooter fled on foot and hasn’t been found so far. No further information was provided.

Anybody with information on the shooting should call OPD or Crimeline.

