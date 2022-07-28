Man found with gunshot wounds in Tempe

Tempe Police responded to a July 23, 2022 shooting in a parking lot.

An early morning shooting in Tempe hospitalized a man with a life-threatening injury.

At 12:22 a.m. Thursday, Tempe police officers on patrol heard gunshots near South Priest Drive and West Southern Avenue, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Hector Encinas.

Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later transported to a nearby hospital, according to Encinas.

The man was not identified by police.

There is currently no suspect information available but the department doesn't believe there is a threat to the general public, Encinas said.

Reach criminal justice reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez at grgomez@gannett.com or on Twitter @glorihuh.

