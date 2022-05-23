Man found in Hebron driveway was shot several times, police say

May 23—HEBRON — A man who was shot multiple times was found dead in the driveway of a home at 158 Grayville Road on Saturday, state police with Troop K said.

Police responded to the area at 5:11 p.m., where a male resident at the scene said that he found the victim on the ground in the driveway.

Police determined the man had "suffered multiple gunshot wounds," according to a brief summary of the incident.

Emergency medical responders subsequently pronounced the man dead, police said.

The man was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy was scheduled. Police have not released his name.

The investigation is underway by the Eastern District Major Crime Squad