Man found hiding in air duct after robbing Georgia gas station, deputies say

A man accused of robbing a Texaco gas station was found hiding in an unlikely place when police showed up to arrest him.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies said they were called out to the gas station along Eisenhower Parkway around 10 a.m. on Thursday after a worker there said a man forced his way past the store clerk and stole cash out of the register.

The man then sped off in a silver Cadillac Escalade.

Eventually, deputies found the Escalade at a home along Storey Drive. They got a search warrant for the home and ended up finding Darious Mims, 42, hiding in an air duct in the home.

He was arrested and charged with robbery and felony probation violation. He’s currently being held without bond.

