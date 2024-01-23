Man found hiding in attic of home 100 miles from where he was wanted, SC cops say

The search for a wanted man ended Monday in a South Carolina home that’s about 100 miles from where the crimes he’s facing charges occurred.

Law enforcement officers found Deshaun Maurice Guinyard hiding in the attic of a home in the Edgemoor area, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

That’s at least four counties away from Orangeburg County, where Guinyard was wanted on violent crime charges, according to the release.

Arrest warrants were issued for Guinyard on armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy charges, the sheriff’s office said.

A message left with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information about the incident that prompted the search for Guinyard was not answered.

Information about how Guinyard was tracked down to the Edgemoor home was not available, but after being found hiding in the attic he was quickly taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

Guinyard was booked into the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, and is scheduled to be extradited to Orangeburg County, according to the release.