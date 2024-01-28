Man found hiding from police in backseat of vehicle in Benicia

(KRON) – Two men were arrested in connection with an armed theft, the Benicia Police Department said.

Benicia PD was alerted of a vehicle that was involved in an armed theft from an Automated License Plate Reader on Friday. Around noon, Benicia officers responded to the area of East 5th Street and N Street.

According to police, officers found a man and woman walking toward the vehicle on the 600 block of East L Street. Police said the man began to flee as the officers approached them, but the person was found at a nearby mobile home park. The man was arrested for a warrant from another county and possession of illegal drugs.

According to the police, the woman was later released from the scene.

After the officers investigated the vehicle, they found another man hiding in the backseat of the car. The man was identified as the suspect in the Benicia handgun theft. According to police, the man had four warrants for his arrest.

Both men were arrested and booked into Solano County Jail.

