Man found hiding in tree after breaking into Rocklin auto recycling shop, police say

The Rocklin Police Department arrested a man Friday night who’s accused of breaking into an auto recycling business and then hiding in a tree to try to evade law enforcement.

Rocklin police officers went to a Pick-n-Pull Auto and Truck Dismantlers location after getting a call about a suspect inside their business while it was closed, a police news release said.

Officers surrounded the business while the man was inside, and a drone captured him walking out of the business, the news release said.

It’s unclear whether the man stole anything. A Rocklin Police Department spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Police called upon the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Roseville Police Department to help find the suspect after he allegedly hid in a tree, the news release said.

The man was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest, the news release said.