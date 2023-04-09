Man found hiding in truck after fatal shooting of 44-year-old woman in Akron, police say

Police charged a man in the fatal shooting of a woman at an Akron bar early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Heights Bar and Grill in the 1300 block of Newton Street at around 1:10 a.m. They found the victim, a 44-year-old woman, inside with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. She was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

During their investigation, police identified a suspect. They searched several locations and found Aaron Ridenour, 28, hiding in the back of a pickup truck on Rhodes Avenue, Miller said. Ridenour was taken into custody without incident.

Ridenour was charged with murder and felonious assault and booked into the Summit County Jail.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy of the victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man, 28, charged in fatal shooting woman, 44, at Akron bar