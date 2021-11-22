Man found in home with deceased woman jailed on drug charges

Nov. 22—COAL TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township man who police located inside the home where they found a woman deceased in a blood-splattered bedroom on Sunday was jailed for a drug charge.

Christopher Depka, 39, of West Holly Street, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic late Sunday night on the charge. Police said they entered the home to conduct a welfare check and discovered a syringe and a black bag that contained suspected methamphetamine, according to court documents. Depka is being held on $50,000 cash bail.

Coal Township Police arrived at the home to conduct a welfare check on a woman who was discovered deceased inside a bedroom with blood on the right side of her body and blood splatter on the walls and ceiling, according to a search warrant signed by Gembic.

The warrant states a neighbor called police after she couldn't get in touch with the woman who was discovered dead.

The neighbor said the deceased woman had asked for onions on Saturday because she was making food and when the neighbor delivered the onions she noticed the woman had picked them up. When the neighbor tried to contact the woman she could not get reach her and that's when she called police.

The neighbor said the two women had been communicating by phone and then it stopped, according to the warrant. The neighbor told police she called the woman and got no response.

When police arrived they encountered an individual in a bathroom, who was later to be determined as Depka, who told them he was ripping up the floor to replace it, according to the warrant.

When officers continued to investigate they found a syringe and took Depka into custody.

Officers then checked a bedroom where they discovered the woman and a baseball bat near the bed where the woman was discovered the warrant said.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Coal Township police declined to comment late Sunday night.