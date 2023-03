Mar. 21—A man was found hanging on the Gibson Street bridge over the Muskogee Turnpike Tuesday morning.

Muskogee Police Deputy Chief Reggie Cotton said the identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

Cotton also said the incident is still under investigation and is being treated as a suicide.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or no someone that is, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.