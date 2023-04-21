Man found incompetent in animal cruelty case

Apr. 21—NORTH MANKATO — An animal cruelty case against a North Mankato man was recently suspended after he was found incompetent to proceed.

Lloyd Samuel Mason, 45, faced a felony charge after being accused of strangling a dog in North Mankato in January.

A court-ordered examination returned in April determined he "does not have the ability to rationally consult with counsel, understand the proceeding, and participate in his defense."

The examiner diagnosed Mason with schizophrenia and has "significant treatment needs" to the point he'd benefit from being "civilly committed and transferred to a state operated facility to receive psychiatric treatment," according to court documents.

Prosecutors declined to challenge the finding at an April 11 hearing.

A woman reported finding the dog dead at Mason's residence, prompting her to call police. A police investigator reported the dog had a ligature around its neck and showed no other obvious issues to explain its death.

