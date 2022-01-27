Man found incompetent to stand trial in Hamilton beating death

Jan. 27—A man charged with murder for the September 2021 beating death of a Hamilton man has been ruled incompetent to stand trial, according to court records.

Kahreem G. Brown, 24, who has been living with family in the area, but is from Florida, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury last fall for murder and felonious assault in the death of Larry C. Ingram.

Ingram, 58, of the 400 block of Knightsbridge, was fatally assaulted at about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 29 allegedly by Brown who called 911 for help, but didn't know where he was.

At arraignment, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Haughey set his bond at $1 million, noting he did not have ties to the area and could be a flight risk.

The defense later filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea and a forensic psychological evaluation was ordered. Haughey ruled Brown incompetent on Tuesday after reviewing that evaluation.

Brown will now receive treatment to possibility restore him to competency for trial. He is scheduled to be back in court in July for a status hearing.

According to the Butler County Coroner's Office, Ingram died of blunt force trauma.

A person called 911 telling the dispatcher, "Some guy might need some help. I just had to beat the crap out of some guy. Because I just had to."

Dispatchers called back several times when the caller hung up after saying he didn't know his location in Hamilton.

With the help of a cellular service provider and another call from the man, the residence was located.