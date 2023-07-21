Update: Man found injured at Fresno County park who died was the camp host, sheriff says

The coroner’s office on Friday identified the man killed earlier this week at Winton Park off Piedra Road in eastern Fresno County.

James Buford, 69, of Sanger was the injured man found by a utility worker about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Piedra and Elwood roads south of Winton Park. Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts, but he died later at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

In an update to the homicide on Friday, the sheriff’s office said Buford was a camp host at Winton Park. He had been contracted by Fresno County to work as a custodian caretaker and provide on-site security there.

The county has 13 such workers who provide services at seven county parks, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives have not identified any suspects and a motive for the killing is unknown, deputies said.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked by deputies to call Detective Rudy Tafoya at 559-600-8207. Valley Crime Stoppers also takes tips anonymously and may offer a reward at 559-498-7867.