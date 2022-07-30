Man found inside burning car in Thermal identified as 35-year-old Coachella resident

Investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department have identified the deceased man found inside a vehicle in Thermal on July 14 as 35-year-old Jesus M. Hernandez of Coachella.

On July 14 at 2:02 a.m., deputies responded to assist Cal Fire with a report of a burned body inside a vehicle on the 83000 block of Avenue 60 in Thermal. The victim and the vehicle were in a date orchard.

Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff's Station and Cal Fire located Hernandez's body while extinguishing the fire.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

