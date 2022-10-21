Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot.

Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School.

Photos: Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say

Investigators are trying to find out what led to the shooting, and who was involved.

Channel 9 was at the crime scene as technicians documented evidence and took pictures of the car.

There were also several shell casings seen on the ground in the area.

Deputies said the victim was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released the identity of the man killed or a suspect description.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

