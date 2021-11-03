Man found on Ledyard street after being shot in head, police say; search on for suspect

Ledyard police say they are working to find the person who shot a 27-year-old man in the head Tuesday.

The wounded man, who police identify as Malik S. Nunn, was found in the street and is fighting for his life, they say.

Police learned of the shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 4 Robin Lane and found Nunn in the road. He was taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich to be treated for his life-threatening injury, police say.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to confirm the identity of the shooting suspect. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call Det. Cadro at 860-464-6400.

