Man found lying in Natomas street dies from gunshot wounds, Sacramento police

Sacramento police officers are investigating a possible homicide after a man in his 20s was found Wednesday night on a South Natomas roadway with several gunshot wounds that proved fatal.

The man was discovered just before 10 p.m. when officers were called to the area of Truxel Road and Waterwheel Drive for “an individual laying in the street,” according to Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

It was not clear if the man was a pedestrian or had previously occupied a vehicle but the incident a block from Creekside Oaks Park unfolded just off the busy roadway surrounded by child care facilities and outside a gated apartment complex. When officers arrived, according to radio dispatch calls, he was lying in the street after walking down Waterwheel with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male adult with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound,” he said. The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.

After the man’s death, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were dispatched to take over the investigation, Tapley said. “The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.”

The identity of the man is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.