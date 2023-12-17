Man found with Marion County teen in Tennessee charged with human trafficking, other offenses

Sheriff's detectives believe there may be more victims connected to a man accused of 51 felony offenses for trying to sexually exploit a teenage girl he met online.

When Wesley Hurd, 29, was apprehended by law enforcement officials in Tennessee late last month, authorities said he had numerous photos of children with the letters "VIL" branded into them. Law officials said that conversations with the children have led them to suspect there could be more victims.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods called Hurd's actions "among the most disturbing things I have ever heard of in my 32 years in law enforcement."

"It is a reminder that true evil exists in this world and that the internet is the chief means by which these predators try to gain access to children. Parents, our children rely upon us to keep them safe, so please be aware of what your kids are doing online. Their lives may depend on it," he said in a statement.

Wesley Hurd

Deputies' investigation began on Nov. 19 when they were called to a southeast Marion County residence in reference to a runaway 14-year-old girl. While gathering information about the case, deputies were told that the teen was having inappropriate chats online with Hurd, who went by the username "Vile.vil."

Detective Henrik Osthed was called to investigate and learned that Hurd drove from Tennessee to Florida, picked up the juvenile from her home and returned to Tennessee.

Reviewing the conversations, Osthed noticed Hurd had been "grooming" the minor and at one point reportedly encouraged her to produce child sexual abuse material with an 8-year-old. Hurd allegedly wanted the girl to kidnap the younger juvenile for him.

Sheriff's officials said Hurd was able to convince the older juvenile to brand herself with the letters "VIL" on three places of her body. Hurd labeled himself as "pedo" or pedophile and talked about engaging in other relationships with other children, sheriff's officials said.

Detective Chase King was able to get Hurd's IP address and contacted Tennessee authorities to go to the residence. Tennessee officials went to the location and found Hurd and the 14-year-old girl.

Arrested, King and Osthed went to Tennessee to interview Hurd. There, Hurd told them he seeks underage girls on the internet, tells them to harm themselves and then watches the acts via video.

Hurd said he creates and sends pornographic pictures and videos of the children.

The detectives found the images on Hurd's phone, and said he has convinced other children to do sadomasochistic abuse and bestiality.

Hurd has since been extradited to Marion County, and is presently locked up at the county jail with no bond.

Charges against Hurd include human trafficking, possession of child porn, aggravated child abuse and branding of a victim in relation to human trafficking.

Locally, Hurd, who has an early January court date, does not have a criminal record.

Officials are asking anyone who may have had contact with Hurd or who knows someone who knows him, to contact Detective Osthed at 352-351-4710. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867), or visit www.crimestoppers.com.

