The man who found Mengqi Ji's remains in March testified Friday in her husband's murder trial

The man who found Mengqi Ji's remains in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in March testified Friday in the Joseph Elledge murder trial.

Elledge is accused of killing Ji, his wife, and allegedly disposing of her body in the park.

Steven Roberts at the time was self-employed conducting home improvements, but now is retired.

He had a walking stick with him and was in the area of a game trail set off of Rock Quarry Road.

A rectangular object caught his eye and he investigated further, he said. He found a purse and bones.

He testified to unzipping the purse about four inches and moving what he supposed was a skull with his stick.

Crime scene investigator describes evidence collection

Erin Hull, a Columbia Police Department crime scene investigator, was called on to collect the remains. She did not excavate the remains, but collected them.

Hull also did analysis of Ji's vehicle and some fabric items mentioned in earlier testimony Friday. No blood was found.

Ji's remains were face down in the ground. The area where the remains were found was a thick juniper grove, and the remains would have been difficult to see from Rock Quarry Road and nearby trails.

A handsaw was found off the east side of Rock Quarry Road by detectives. Ji’s remains were off the west.

When questioned by defense attorney Scott Rosenblum, Hull said she had not requested further DNA testing of the saw.

Excavation pulled up a seemingly previously damaged root.

The highway patrol started at the north end of the grave site so the terrain would even out for excavation.

Hull identified photos of the area, including the pathway up to the body.

She also identified two purses found near the body in photos and from evidence bags – one red, white and blue with stars, and a black clutch-style purse. In earlier presented evidence from Elledge’s police interviews, it was noted Ji had taken a red, white and blue purse with stars and was wearing black shoes.

Black Nike shoes were found with Ji's remains. Identifying documents belonging to Ji, jewelry items and other sundry items in the starred purse were presented.

Arresting officers testify

Officers who had contact with Elledge and took part in his Oct. 25 2019, arrest took the stand Friday morning in Elledge’s murder trial.

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight during witness testimony worked to establish a timeline from events on Oct. 10, 2019, and those between Oct. 17, 2019, and Oct. 25, 2019.

Officer Kyle Joseph was first on the stand. He received the notification from dispatch about Elledge’s missing-person report. He called Elledge Oct. 10, 2019, to get details and visited Elledge and Ji’s apartment later that same day.

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight on Friday asks Columbia police officer Kyle Joseph about Joseph Elledge’s bed sheets when the police searched Elledge and Mengqi Ji’s apartment in October 2019.

During the phone call, Joseph learned of the couple’s marital troubles and asked if Elledge had any idea why she had allegedly left.

In the phone conversation, Elledge noted the couple had separate individual and family bank accounts.

During Joseph’s time at the apartment, Elledge showed him Ji’s cellphone and computer. Elledge also talked about Ji's online relationship with another person through Chinese-based messaging service WeChat and some rudimentary translations.

The question of the couple's bedsheets came up during questioning by Knight.

It is alleged that the couple’s bed had red bedsheets the day of her likely disappearance Oct. 8, 2019. They were in the hamper Oct. 10, 2019, but were returned to the bed Oct. 17, 2019, after allegedly being laundered. Further police questioning took place at the apartment Oct. 17, 2019.

Crime Scene Investigator Danielle Clifton also was there that day and took photos of the apartment and Elledge to see if there were any physical signs of injury, possibly from recent physical altercations. He had none.

Arrest and evidence collection

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight on Friday asks former Columbia police officer Kyle Gilliam if he recognizes photos of murder defendant Joseph Elledge’s arrest in October 2019 during Elledge’s murder trial in Judge Brouck Jacobs' 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Boone County.

Officers at the arrest of Elledge included Thomas Quintana, Kyle Hill, Roger Schulde and Kyle Gilliam.

Elledge was arrested outside his apartment building of the Woodlake Apartments. His daughter and mother, Jean, were in the car with him. Cellphones from Elledge and his mother were collected, along with an apartment key.

While there was difficultly gaining access to the apartment, Schulde was able to do a cursory search based on body-worn camera footage.

Clifton also took photos of Elledge’s car and apartment on Oct. 25, 2019. Muddy boots remained in the same position from Oct. 17, 2019 through Oct. 25, 2019.

Trace evidence of vegetation was found in the mud on the boots. Knight is expected to call expert witnesses from the Missouri Botanical Garden and Missouri State Crime Lab who analyzed the soil and vegetation.

While Clifton collected evidence, she was not involved in post-collection lab analysis.

Photos of Ji's passports were taken at the apartment. It was alleged earlier in presented evidence that Ji may have sought to return to China. Her luggage and other belongings still were in the apartment.

Cellphone data

The second detective connected to the investigation, John Voss, took the witness stand Thursday afternoon.

Voss testified to downloading cellphone data from Ji's phone twice and Elledge’s phone three times.

Data was analyzed by FBI Special Agent Mike Easter with that agency's Cellular Analysis Survey Team. He looks at historical cell site data to determine a phone's location and by extension, the phone’s owner, such as Elledge.

Easter reviewed Elledge's cellphone data from Oct. 9, 2019, the day before Elledge reported Ji missing. This data placed a cellphone at Elledge’s apartment in Columbia, in Jefferson City, Ashland and Guthrie, Fulton, back toward Columbia and then on to the Rocheport area and Missouri Highway 41 at the Lamine River.

Data from Oct. 10, 2019, placed Elledge's cellphone at Elledge’s apartment and in the area of South Rock Quarry Road.

Easter also explained data from Elledge’s phone placed him at the Columbia Police Department on Oct. 15, 2019, and in Kansas City on Oct. 18, 2019.

Voss analyzed Elledge’s cellphone data using a program known as CellHawk. It matched the FBI analysis.

The search for Mengqi Ji

Voss reviewed the search process for Ji after she was reported missing Oct. 10, 2019, by Elledge. Considerable searching was done at the Lamine River in the area of Missouri Highway 41, including excavators and dredging in hopes of finding Ji's body. This search location was based on Elledge's travels from Oct. 9, 2019.

Elledge placed a 311 call to Boone County Joint Communications on Oct. 10, 2019. Crystal Belmont, with Joint Communications, confirmed the recording of the call when she was on the stand at the end of the day Thursday.

She had instructed Elledge to make a list of Ji's friends and their addresses, her favorite places, among other biographical information and search instructions. Elledge gave this information to investigators during a Oct. 15, 2019, interview at the criminal investigative division of the Columbia Police Department.

Interview or interrogation?

Rosenblum put the focus on this interview conducted by Voss and former police department detective Alan Mitchell. Voss had later met with Ji's parents Oct. 25, 2019, and expressed his suspicion that Elledge was somehow involved in Ji's disappearance, whether by accident or on purpose.

Rosenblum wanted to know the difference between an interview and an interrogation. An interrogation includes guilt-seeking questions, Voss said.

"And you started asking guilt-seeking questions, did you not?" Rosenblum asked.

Voss affirmed he had started to use guilt-seeking questions. While Elledge was not yet a suspect during the interview, Voss said he was suspicious of Elledge when he was questioning him and according to a deposition from early last month, Voss had pegged Elledge as a prime suspect after the at-station interview.

The defense also was able to talk about Ji's online relationship with a man named Zhou Chao before the jury. Mitchell had received transcripts of chats between Ji and Chao, but they were never shared with Voss.

"This love interest was material to the investigation and no one interviewed Chao," Rosenblum said.

