🌱 Man Found With Molotov Cocktails + Mobile Showers For Homeless

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 66 Low: 43.

The Oceanside City Council approved $1 million to be used for grants to local nonprofit organizations negatively impacted by COVID-19. Oceanside nonprofits have until January 31 to apply for the grant program. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) A new mobile shower unit opens for the homeless in Oceanside. San Diego Rescue Mission is partnering with Calvary Chapel in Oceanside to provide four showers weekly on-site.“Who on the planet doesn't like a hot shower?,” said Donnie Dee, San Diego Rescue Mission President/CEO. (CBS8) The Oceanside City Council and Chamber of Commerce both recognized Tri-City Medical Center for its 60 years of community service during a Jan. 12 council meeting. Tri-City recently launched its Student Opportunities for Career Awareness and Learning (SOCAL) initiative, a joint effort with the San Diego North Economic Development Council, Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista chambers of commerce, and MiraCosta and Palomar colleges.(Coast News) The County of San Diego is continuing to expand regional COVID-19 testing to meet the increased demand brought on by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. The County has a network of free testing sites, both walk-up and appointment-based. (Press Release Desk) A man allegedly caught with a half-dozen Molotov cocktails and suspected bomb-making materials in his car was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of four counts of unlawfully making or owning explosive devices. Deputies responding to a complaint of an illegal camper found Christopher Lee Fore, 33, sitting behind the wheel of his parked vehicle in the 1600 block of Ridge Road in Vista at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. "They also saw a loaded crossbow in the front passenger seat," Sgt. Greg Hampton said. (City News Service)

San Diego County Water Authority: Take advantage of the new watersmart rebates from the Waterscape Rebate Program. Replace your turf with colorful, native plants and rainwater capture features to make the most of any rainy season. Check your eligibility: https://bit.ly/3mZkY3V (Twitter)

Nextdoor Neighbor, South Oceanside: "Hello Ladies 👋🏻 I work over here @toolboxmedical here in Carlsbad. - We have a Hormone Level Study that just started. If you or someone you know may be interested, please reach us at our contact information below on our flyer." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Rosedale: "Sheets,pillows and blankets - I know someone was collecting sheets, pillows and blankets for homeless shelter. I have some and need to get rid of it ASAP. Please message me" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Mission Hermosa: "Found Calico Cat been feeding daily made shelter but leaves and comes back into my backyard everyday. Could this be your beautiful Cat? - Mission Hermosa" (Nextdoor)

How Can the Bible Help You Navigate the Uncertainties of Life? (January 21)

How to Divorce Without Going Broke – Vesta Carlsbad, CA Hub (January 26)

Stand Up Comedy at The Merc with SCOTT WOOD (January 29)

