Man found mortally wounded with knife stuck in chest on Brooklyn street may have stabbed himself

A man was found mortally wounded on a Brooklyn street with a knife stuck in his chest — in what could be a gruesome suicide, police said Thursday.

The 38-year-old victim was found bleeding with a knife plunged in his chest near Fifth Ave. and 60th St. in Sunset Park about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

Based on the angle of the knife detectives suspect the wound was self-inflicted, police said.

Medics rushed the victim to nearby NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The city Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine if the man committed suicide or is the victim of a homicide.