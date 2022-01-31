Man found nodding off in stolen car with a stolen gun in Kennewick

A man was caught using drugs in a stolen car early Monday while he had a stolen pistol on him, said police.

Kennewick police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle near Metaline Place and Keller Street about 5 a.m. Monday, Kennewick police said in a Facebook post.

When they arrived, they found a man “nodding off” in the driver’s seat with suspected narcotics in the seat. They soon learned the car was reported stolen from Richland on Jan. 18.

As officers were arresting the 25-year-old man they found a handgun that had also been stolen from Richland. The man also has felony convictions and isn’t legally allowed to possess a gun, they said.

While police didn’t release his name, Jordyn M. Richardson, 25, was booked into the Benton County jail for possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a gun.