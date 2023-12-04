Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in crash that injured Verona woman

STAUNTON — A Fairfax man who crashed two vehicles in Augusta County in separate incidents while on Interstate 81 in 2021, seriously injuring a Verona woman in one of them, was found not guilty by reason of insanity on all charges last week.

The crashes took place while the driver, Jung Ho Joo, 32, was headed home from North Carolina to Northern Virginia. Joo's father had died unexpectedly from a heart attack, and the family had also recently lost their Northern Virginia eatery during the pandemic, according to his attorney Jessica Sherman-Stoltz. Joo had been in North Carolina for his father's funeral, but he couldn't bring himself to attend because he was too distraught, she said.

Last week in Augusta County Circuit Court, Joo was tried on charges of aggravated malicious wounding and felony hit-and-run, along with three misdemeanor charges. He faced anywhere from 20 years to life in prison on the malicious wounding charge.

During the afternoon of Aug. 1, 2021, Joo was headed northbound on I-81 in Augusta County when he first slammed his brakes in front of a 2013 Honda Accord driven by a woman who was seven months pregnant, testimony showed.

The woman was traveling from Florida to Harrisonburg. She testified Joo was driving erratically before coming to a complete stop on the interstate, causing her to slam into Joo's vehicle from behind. He then sped away, she said. Her vehicle was totaled but she was uninjured.

About two miles later, Joo hit a second vehicle while still in the county, testimony showed. Robin Eward, of Verona, said she was northbound in the left lane when Joo drove up behind her 2016 Honda Pilot and hit it from the back. He then drove beside her on the left shoulder, sharply striking her car near its rear and sending it careening into the median on its side, according to her testimony. As her vehicle slid toward the southbound lanes, Eward testified she desperately tried braking but noted that didn't help "because I'm not even on my tires."

The Honda caught something in the median, causing it to flip right-side-up and stop just feet from the southbound lanes, Eward said. She suffered numerous internal injuries from the crash. Court records show Eward has filed a lawsuit against Joo.

Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Caleb Kramer, who tried the case, said during his opening remarks that Joo stopped his vehicle about a 1/4 of a mile from the second crash.

Sherman-Stoltz said Joo, who was initially ruled incompetent to stand trial, was sent to Western State Hospital in Staunton for three months. His competency was eventually restored and he was taken back to Middle River Regional Jail in Verona to await trial, she said.

Last week, a court-appointed forensic psychiatrist for the defense testified Joo was suffering from severe depressive disorder with psychotic symptoms when he crashed the two vehicles in 2021, according to Sherman-Stoltz.

"He talked about hearing sounds that instructed him to run into a vehicle," she said.

Following two days of testimony, on Friday, Circuit Judge Anne Reed ruled Joo was insane at the time of the crashes.

Sherman-Stoltz said although Joo was found not guilty by reason of insanity, he's not being released from custody. Instead, he will be taken back to Western State Hospital for a minimum 45-day stay, she said, after which he could be released or remain as a patient.

As of Monday, Joo was still being held in jail.

