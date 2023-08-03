Man found not guilty in a woman's killing

Aug. 3—HIGH POINT — A man charged in a drive-by shooting that led to the death of a 61-year-old woman in August 2018 was found not guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Wednesday.

Moeez Khan Tahirkheli, 23, was arrested and charged in Brenda Herbin's death after investigators secured an admission from Tahirkheli that he drove the vehicle believed to be involved. Testimony in the trial in Guilford County Superior Court began Tuesday.

The jury took only about 30 minutes to deliberate before returning its verdict.

In his closing argument to the jury, defense attorney Don Carter said police did not investigate the case properly before formally charging Tahirkheli, and there was no physical evidence tying Tahirkheli to Herbin's death. The bulk of the case against Tahirkhel was a video of a police interview of him, and the only other evidence was a bullet found on Franklin Avenue and a gun found at a house where another man charged in the case sometimes stayed, he said.

But the bullet was never examined for fingerprints, and the gun did not contain DNA from either man charged, Carter said.

In addition, investigators who searched the car driven by Tahirkheli the night of the shooting did not find any gunshot residue or shell casings, he said.

In his closing argument, Assistant District Attorney Matt Stockdale leaned in on Tahirkheli's interview with police, in which he talked about wanting to find a Honda Civic he saw on the street in front of his house because he thought the person in it might be hunting for him in retaliation for an earlier shooting in Greensboro.

But Carter said that Tahirkheli never said he wanted to shoot whoever was in the Honda, he wanted to find out who it was.

And although in that interview Tahirkheli described the other man who was charged, Xavier Drayton, 23, firing shots at a Honda Civic and apparently hitting someone near the car, which police said they thought was Herbin, Carter argued that Drayton gave a different version of what happened.