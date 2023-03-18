Man found in Oak Cliff field died from ‘homicidal violence,’ officials say

Dallas police are investigating the death of a man who was found in a field in the Oak Cliff area early Friday as a homicide, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a call for service shortly after 12:30 a.m. When they arrived in the 1000 block of Pinnacle Park Boulevard, they found the body of a man lying face down in a field.

Authorities didn’t give specific details about the man’s death, but said the medical examiner’s office determined that he died from homicidal violence. Officials haven’t released the man’s name or age.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to reach out to Detective Yahir Perez at 214-671-3584, or yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov and refer to case number 045585-2023.