Man found off Lancaster Pike near Hockessin identified as person missing from Wilmington

A man who was last seen in Wilmington on Nov. 25 and whose family had taken to social media to search for him has been identified as the person found near a creek in the Hockessin area.

Bobby Pipkin, 42, was found Wednesday afternoon after Delaware State Police were called to Lancaster Pike, just west of Hercules Road, after a driver noticed a vehicle off the road. Troopers, who responded about 4:15 p.m., found the car in a creek and Pipkins nearby.

Police said the investigation showed that Pipkins was driving his Mitsubishi Outlander west on Lancaster Pike when he lost control of the car and crossed into the east lane. He then veered off the south edge of the road, police said, crashing into a guardrail.

State police did not say how long he'd been at the crash site, though he was reported missing from Wilmington late last month. According to a GoFundMe page titled "Help bring Bobby home," he was last seen around 1 a.m. on Nov. 25 near West 4th and North Jackson streets.

He was leaving his aunt's 70th birthday party, social media posts said.

A missing person report was filed the day he went missing, according to Delaware State Police. Three days later, on Nov. 28, Wilmington police issued a news release asking for help locating Pipkin.

On Friday, shortly after Delaware State Police publicly identified Pipkin, the agency sent a one-line news release saying "Bobby Pipkin has been located."

Social media posts about Pipkin and the search for the 42-year-old show family learned of his death Wednesday.

Delaware Online/News Journal archives show the area where the crash occurred has been the site of several fatal and non-fatal crashes. Almost exactly four years ago, in Dec. 2019, two pickup trucks crashed through a guard rail in the same area.

And two years ago, in Sept. 2021, an excavating crew made a gruesome discovery after stumbling upon a days- or weeks-old fatal wreck in the same area. In that case, the victim's body was so decomposed that it was unidentifiable.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash, including how it went unnoticed for more than a week.

