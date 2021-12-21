Man found pulling sled full of items stolen from homes and cars, Washington cops say

Several items went missing from people’s homes and cars in Washington. Then police found them on a sled.

Multiple people in Ellensburg reported items missing on Sunday, Dec. 19, the Ellensburg Police Department said.

Police started to investigate the reports and found a man pulling a sled packed full of items. They were the same items taken from the homes and cars, police said.

“While investigating these incidents a suspect was identified and later located pulling a sled full of stolen items,” police said in a news release.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on several counts of burglary, vehicle prowl and felony theft, police said. Authorities did not release the identity of the man.

“Several stolen items have been reunited with the rightful owners, but we have recovered a large amount of suspected stolen items that we are not able to match with a victim,” police said.

Police said anyone who may be missing items should call the police department to see if it has recovered the items.

Some people said the items on a sled reminded them of a certain holiday figure they know.

“He had all of these ‘gifts’ on a sled?” one person said. “Are you sure you guys didn’t arrest Santa?”

Ellensburg is located about 120 miles east of Tacoma.

Santa Claus and firetruck crew help save family from burning home in New Jersey

‘No snow, no problem.’ Man makes snowman out of tumbleweed in West Texas, photos show

Deer keep getting into fights with this Rudolph lawn ornament, video from Canada shows