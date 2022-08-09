Man found at residence charged

Aug. 8—A county man found by at a residence where the homeowner was out-of-state is charged with burglary and simple possession and was served an warrant for failing to appear in court.

The incident occurred July 31 at a residence on Broken Bow Rd. in the Clifty community near the White County line, according to Deputy Jason Powers' report.

Arrested on charges of burglary, simple possession and served the attachment for failure to appear was James Robert Presley, 40, Deepwater Rd.

Powers was dispatched to a Broken Bow Rd. address after a man checking on his neighbors found a male on the property with the couple's vehicle backed up to a boat in the driveway. The vehicle was running when checked.

The neighbor made contact with the man and then contacted the residents who said no one was supposed to be on the property.

The suspect left the property on foot and was picked up later walking along Clifty Rd. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bond was set at $12,500 and a hearing will be held in General Sessions Court.

