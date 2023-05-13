Man found shot 3 times inside his Rockdale home, police searching for car and 2 suspects
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects they believe are connected to a shooting inside a home on Fountain Crest Drive.
According to officers, they arrived at a home around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday after a “trouble unknown” call. When deputies walked inside the home, they located a 45-year-old man inside the residence who was not alert, conscious, and barely breathing.
Deputies told Channel 2 Action News the man appeared to have been shot three times in the head and was transported to a nearby hospital.
The sheriff’s office posted a photo asking for the public’s help in locating a car and for any information on the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockdale Sheriff’s Office.
