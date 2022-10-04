Man found shot in alleyway in Downtown Pittsburgh

A man was rushed to a hospital after he was found shot in an alleyway in Downtown Pittsburgh late Monday.

Pittsburgh police said they responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the Cultural District around 11:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot in the stomach on Maddock Place. Police rendered aid until medics arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

TRENDING NOW:

Family, friends remember man who died after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium ‘He didn’t deserve this’: Local mother asking for answers after son shot in Swissvale Police looking for missing woman; boyfriend dead from apparent suicide believed to be responsible VIDEO: New Kensington native with Pittsburgh bar in Florida helps Hurricane Ian victims DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts