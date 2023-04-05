Man found shot in Beechview overnight told police he was lured to home

A man who was shot overnight told officers he was lured to a home, where he was hit with a firearm and people attempted to rob him. Police say two people are in custody for questioning.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Belasco Avenue in Beechview around 1 a.m. after several calls came in for shots fired, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition.

The male said he ran to Belasco Avenue to find help after he was lured to a nearby home, where people hit him with a firearm, attempted to rob him and then fired several shots, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

A Channel 11 photographer saw police activity on Napoleon Street in Beechview.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check with Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

