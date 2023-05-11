Man found shot behind barbershop in Parkland Wednesday evening, sheriff’s office says

A man found bleeding behind a Parkland barbershop Wednesday evening had been shot, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

A 911 call at 5:37 p.m. reported a man down in the 12800 block of Pacific Ave. South, said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss.

When fire crews arrived they discovered the man had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Moss said. He was not cooperating with investigators.

There were no apparent witnesses to the crime. An investigation is ongoing.

Police were unable to say if this shooting victim is related to another shooting victim found a few minutes later and further north in Tacoma.