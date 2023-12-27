Man found shot in car near NW 50th & Ann Arbor
Man found shot in car near NW 50th & Ann Arbor
Man found shot in car near NW 50th & Ann Arbor
A 12-year-old boy got behind the wheel of a construction vehicle in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and led police on an hourlong pursuit over the weekend.
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception. Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice. The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
Don't wait to grab this winter essential, some sizes are already sold out.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices at Amazon's Winter Sale, just in time for all your winter DIY projects.
Someone spotted a green Cadillac Celestiq on Woodward Avenue. Cadillac wanted to be associated with six-figure European luxury, the wish is now granted.
Rolls-Royce gives its customers a lot of freedom when it comes to customization. Here are some of the coolest commissions it received in 2023.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
A 1998 Ford Contour SVT, now crashed in Colorado. You could only get these with a manual, which probably turned off a lot of buyers.
More than 200,000 shoppers are resting easy with these cooling linens.
Porsche and Audi are recalling charging cables sold for the Taycan and E-Tron
Rest easy knowing your TVs, computers and tech toys are guarded from lightning strikes and power spikes.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save more than 30% with this deal.
In 2024, Aston Martin will roll out the new version of Apple CarPlay that takes over every screen in the car. Porsche will follow, likely in the Macan EV.
'If these pants were a food they would be lasagna and a glass of wine,' says one of 17,000+ five-star fans. Time to grab this winter survival essential!
Super-slim and secure, this winner comes in 24 colors and has RFID-blocking tech. Snag one while it's on sale now.
Explore the farthest galaxies all from the comfort of your armchair — and, you know, with readily available oxygen.
Beloved by 54,000 Amazon shoppers, it's a sweet $8 off right now.
Adored by 18,000+ fans, these cuties feel stable thanks to an anti-slip sole.
Grab this supportive, shapely hybrid loved by 39,000+ Amazon shoppers while it's on sale.