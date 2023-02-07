Man found shot in chest in East McKeesport

A man was hospitalized after police found him shot in East McKeesport Tuesday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.

Police found man who was shot in the chest at the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

