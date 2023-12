Renton Police are at the scene where a man was shot early Wednesday.

Just before 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the 17100 block of 120th Terrace Southeast for a report of shots fired. The location appears to be an apartment complex.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest who was then taken to the hospital.

Detectives have been called to the scene.

The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

This story is developing.