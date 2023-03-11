Man found shot in crashed vehicle in north Spokane identified
Mar. 10—The man killed in a shooting that resulted in a vehicle rollover Tuesday night in north Spokane has been identified.
Joshua Vandouris, 39, died from a gunshot wound of the torso, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. The office declared the death a homicide.
Spokane police discovered Vandouris inside of the crashed vehicle on the 200 block of East Cleveland Avenue, police said.
The police department is investigating.