Man found shot in Dayton Christmas night

Dec. 26—Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Dayton apartment complex late Christmas night.

Around 11:24 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report of a person shot in the stomach in the 100 block of Melba Street, according to dispatchers.

A woman called 911 from her car and said there was a man who was shot on the ground.

"He's breathing, but it looks like he's shot in the stomach area," she said.

The woman told the dispatcher she didn't witness the shooting.

Additional information on the person's condition was not available. It was not clear if any suspects have been identified or if anyone has been arrested.

