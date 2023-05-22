Man found shot at Dayton Fire Department

A man approached the Dayton Fire Department with a gunshot wound that required medical attention late Sunday night.

Dayton firefighters discovered a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound after he approached the station, on West Third Street, at 11:12 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

The man was subsequently transported to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment. The severity of his condition and the location he was shot was unknown at the time of questioning.

No one was in custody following the shooting. A description of the suspect was also not available.

Dayton Police led the investigation into the shooting. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as it develops.



