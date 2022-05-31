Man found shot on Dayton porch identified

May 31—A man who died after he was found shot on a Dayton porch early Sunday has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as 42-year-old Jermaine Chatman, of Dayton.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 700 block of Elberon Avenue after Chatman went to a resident and said he was shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 911 caller reported a man was on her front porch banging on her door and saying he was shot, according to dispatch records.

The caller added that they heard two shots, but thought they were fireworks.

Chatman taken to Miami Valley Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information was available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are confirmed.