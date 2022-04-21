Man found shot, dead along busy DeKalb County road, police say
A young man has died after being shot in DeKalb County on Wednesday night.
DeKalb County police say they were called to the 400 block of South Deshon Road around 8 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20s lying in the grass, dead from a gunshot wound.
Detectives began investigating and interviewing witnesses in the area.
Police have not released any details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information on this shooting should contact police.
