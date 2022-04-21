Man found shot, dead along busy DeKalb County road, police say

A young man has died after being shot in DeKalb County on Wednesday night.

DeKalb County police say they were called to the 400 block of South Deshon Road around 8 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20s lying in the grass, dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives began investigating and interviewing witnesses in the area.

Police have not released any details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: