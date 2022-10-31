Man found shot dead in apartment as trio is seen running from scene, Virginia cops say

A man was shot dead in a luxury apartment in Virginia, and three men were seen fleeing the scene minutes later, police said.

Fairfax County police officers were called to the south tower of the Skyline Towers apartments in Falls Church around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 30 about a shooting, Lt. James Curry said in a news conference.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead in a third-floor apartment from gunshot wounds and put the building on a temporary lockdown that has since been lifted, Curry said. Officers scoured the building from top to bottom and learned that three men were caught on surveillance camera fleeing the apartment minutes after the shooting.

Detectives have identified the three persons of interest that may be related to the shooting. Detectives asking anyone w/info or IDs call 703-691-2131. pic.twitter.com/vJb0Pb8O1S — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 30, 2022

Within 24 hours of releasing the photos of the three men, police announced they had identified them but did not release their names or say if they had been taken into custody. The victim’s name was also not released.

A witness who was inside the apartment when the man was shot had called 911, according to Curry.

The shooting did not appear to be a random act, and there were no signs of forced entry, Curry said. He added that investigators were fortunate the men had been caught leaving the apartment on camera.

“I came downstairs and looked at all the cop cars wondering like what’s going on and everything, [and] just found out the fact that there’s a person killed in his apartment and everything. It’s crazy, I really don’t know,” resident Amanuel Cholemo told NBC Washington. “It’s scary as hell.”

Falls Church is about 5 miles west of Arlington.

