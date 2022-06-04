Man found shot dead in bed in East Point, roommate named person of interest
East Point police officers found a man shot dead inside of a residence Monday night.
Police went to 2886 Randall Street in East Point to check on a call of a person down.
When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying in bed. Police said it appeared the man had been shot dead.
Detectives determined that the roommate of the victim, James Stacy, was a person of interest.
Police issued a lookout for Stacy. He is said to be driving a vehicle similar to the one in the photo provided by the police.
Police clarified that the vehicle in the photo is not Stacy’s actual vehicle — it is just similar to it. The actual vehicle is a sky-blue 2001 Ford Windstar bearing GA tag TDU2609.
