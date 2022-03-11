Man found shot dead in Bond Hill

Cincinnati police say they are investigating the death of a man found shot in Bond Hill.

Officers found 26-year-old David Mitchell dead of a gunshot wound after responding to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Laidlaw Avenue about 1:30 a.m. today, police said.

Anyone with information about Mitchell's death is asked to call police at 513-352-3542.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police find 26-year-old man shot dead in Bond Hill