Man found shot dead in a breezeway at a Broward condominium, police say

A man was killed in a Tuesday night shooting after witnesses heard an argument, Lauderhill police said.

Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said when officers got to 5224 NW 25th St. after a 911 call, they found a man shot in the outdoor breezeway of the single-floor condominium building. Santiago said witnesses told police they “overheard arguing outside the residence followed by a loud bang.”

Anyone with any information on this should call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).