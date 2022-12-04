Man found shot dead on canal bank near Clewiston

Cop lights

CLEWISTON — A man was found shot to death Sunday morning on a canal bank outside Clewiston, police said.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies were called to the 43700 block of Corkscrew Boulevard in unincorporated Clewiston at about 7 a.m. Sunday in response to a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man on a canal bank who had died "from what appeared to be gunshot wounds," a sheriff's report said. The department's Violent Crimes Division is investigating the incident as a homicide.

No further information about the man, including his age and name, were disclosed Sunday. The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about the shooting or what led up to it contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

