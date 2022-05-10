Man found shot dead in car in North Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a shooting in North Memphis.

The shooting happened at Hollywood and Vollintine.

Memphis Police responded at 12:17 a.m., where they found the victim dead inside the car.

Police said the homicide investigation is ongoing.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.


Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories