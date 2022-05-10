Man found shot dead in car in North Memphis, police say
A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a shooting in North Memphis.
The shooting happened at Hollywood and Vollintine.
At 12:17 am, officers responded to a shooting at Hollywood and Vollintine. A male victim was located inside a vehicle deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with information. pic.twitter.com/dn6Kjak8b0
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 10, 2022
Memphis Police responded at 12:17 a.m., where they found the victim dead inside the car.
Police said the homicide investigation is ongoing.
No suspect information was released.
Call 901.528.CASH with tips.
